Regarding “UN chief warns of ‘point of no return’ on climate change” (Dec. 1): The world must quickly take action on climate change or risk irreversible damage. The cost to our nation continues to mount with the increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. A significant contributor to these weather events is climate change. As sea levels continue to rise, the impact on our economy, our military and our coastal cities will be disastrous.
Every living chair of the Federal Reserve and 3,500 economists agree that a carbon tax is the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary. If enacted, H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, would do just that. It would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in 12 years and create more than 2 million new jobs as companies begin the search for carbon-free energy to reduce their tax bill. The taxes collected would be allocated in equal shares to all Americans as a dividend that would result in a financial boost to low- and middle-income people.
Currently, 70 Democrats and one courageous Republican have co-sponsored this bill. If Republicans want to make America great again, they should help the U.S. reclaim our leadership role in the fight against climate change. A price on carbon would stimulate American companies to do what we do best: research, develop and innovate. We can, and should, lead in clean energy technology.
Debbie Cole • St. Louis County