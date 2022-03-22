Letter: US should stop corporate greed and regulate gas prices

Regarding " Gas Prices: Track how they're changing in St. Louis and Missouri " (March 21): Corporate profits are at record highs and yet it's still not enough for the American oligarchy. Fuel prices have spiked and are raising the cost of food and nearly everything else.

Nameless, faceless corporate oligarchs should not have the power to raise fuel prices whenever they see an excuse to and to raise them as high as they want. This gives an unelected oligarchy too much power. It's time for the government to regulate and limit fuel prices for the good of the vast majority of Americans. Sadly, Republicans would cite this as an example of socialism or communism. They would never vote to limit corporate greed or profits.