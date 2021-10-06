Letter: US should support plan to educate girls globally

A major barrier to global gender equality is the lack of female education programs abroad. While the United States offers public schooling to all children, many countries cannot afford universal public schooling. Families in poverty are forced to decide which of their children they can afford to send to school. Overwhelmingly, parents choose to send their sons. This has created a global literacy and education gap between men and women. The Keeping Girls in School Act ensures that female students have access to a quality education. Missouri’s Rep. Cori Bush and Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley have yet to declare themselves cosponsors of this bill.
Globally today, about 132 million girls are not enrolled in school. Improving female education has been proven to positively impact the economy and the well-being of citizens. By supporting this bill, our representatives would be investing in the global economy, as well as the livelihoods of women around the world.
Sarah Hyser • St. Louis