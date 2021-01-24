Letter: US sighed with relief when Joe Biden finally took office

-
Letter: Bush correct that some GOP lawmakers need expulsion
Letter: Limbaugh fueled mob; he deserves no place of honor
Letter: Biden should see the good of Trump's executive orders
Letter: Post-Dispatch should stop the Trump hate and move on
Letter: Democrats want silence from Trump backers, not unity
Regarding “Biden’s inauguration goes off with no security issues” (Jan. 20): As Joe Biden’s inauguration was nearing noon on Jan. 20, I heard a strange sound. Then it suddenly dawned on me that it was a collective sigh of relief.
Donna Sherwood • Wentzville
