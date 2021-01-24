 Skip to main content
Letter: US sighed with relief when Joe Biden finally took office
Letter: US sighed with relief when Joe Biden finally took office

A new chapter

 Dan Martin

Regarding “Biden’s inauguration goes off with no security issues” (Jan. 20): As Joe Biden’s inauguration was nearing noon on Jan. 20, I heard a strange sound. Then it suddenly dawned on me that it was a collective sigh of relief.

Donna Sherwood • Wentzville

