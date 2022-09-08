Letter: US suffered dark times, but now might be the worst

Regarding “Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy” (Sept. 1): Even at 80, I can remember in my youth, adults proclaiming that America “going to hell in a handbasket.” Little would they suspect that those would turn out to be the good ol’ days. Fast forward to 1993 and the administration of Bill Clinton. How many, me included, would trade what we find ourselves in today for, yes, the eight years of Bill Clinton? The point is when you think things cannot get any worse, as Al Jolson said, “Wait a minute folks, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”