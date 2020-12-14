Letter: US will remain divided as long as Trump heads GOP

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) said this last year, explaining why he voted against President Donald Trump's impeachment: “Future generations will look back on today as the day Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and the Washington Democrats put partisan politics above the best interests of the country. For them, the ends would justify the means if it meant overturning the results of the 2016 election. This is a dark day for our country, but I am hopeful the Senate will move quickly and acquit the president so we can get back to doing the people’s business.”

Bost's thoughts apply even more so now. Appeasing Trump is no longer pandering to an eccentric old uncle to ensure you stay in the will. This has implications on every election in the future. This is not strengthening the union; this is tearing us further and further apart.

Maybe I'm naïve to think the two parties can work together, but now I realize that will never happen as long as Trump is the head of his party. We now have a contentious, divided country. It's just going to get worse the longer this farce plays out.

Sarah Poelker • Mascoutah