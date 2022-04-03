 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Use a ‘Missouri Compromise’ on daylight saving time

Regarding the letter “Don’t leave us in the dark; make Standard Time permanent” (March 23): Making daylight saving time permanent in the 1970s and was a failure. The U.S. Senate forgot this debacle. I would suggest a “Missouri compromise”: simply change the clocks one half hour between the two times, equalizing lightness and darkness in the mornings and evenings. Make this permanent and eliminate the radical one hour time change twice a year.

Other countries have offset their clocks from whole hours. Surely we can, too, and make a happier, productive, safer country.

Garland Smith • O’Fallon, Mo.

