Letter: Use airport privatization effort money on north side
0 comments

Letter: Use airport privatization effort money on north side

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Lambert International Airport

St. Louis Lambert International Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, says airport volume is up to about 25 percent capacity. In the depths of the pandemic, she says, volume was down to about 5 percent. Hamm-Niebruegge adds that cleaning protocols put in place help, she hopes, travelers feel more comfortable about coming through the airport, seen Thursday, June 18, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding the editorial “Airport privatization effort rises again like a movie monster that can’t be killed” (July 1): Regarding the airport privatization issue, I am concerned our north St. Louis neighbors are being duped. If Rex Sinquefield and his cohorts truly believe the biggest gain in this proposed lease would be the generation of money that could spur north side development, then why wouldn’t they apply all the money they’re spending on the campaign directly to the north side wards? Their millions could be the boost the north side needs, without sacrificing one of our major assets.

It feels like a ruse to put more money in their own pockets, using the north side as a front.

As a city resident of almost 50 years, with all my heart, I believe every street and neighborhood north of Delmar Boulevard deserves to look like those south of Delmar. There should be no divide. And, I believe with all my heart that the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Lyda Krewson are completely responsible for making that happen.

Rather than taking a chance on an unknown, maybe consider a partnership with the surrounding counties that benefit from the airport or add the airport to the metropolitan transit agency. Then spend money from this more stable income source on our north side.

Kay Reid • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports