Letter: Use bishop’s residence profits to help child-abuse victims

Regarding “Belleville Diocese to sell bishop’s residence, use cash for anti-abortion battle” (July 13): After years of hiding sexual abuse by its clergy, the diocese’s decision to sell the 13-bedroom, 160 year old home just outside of Belleville and devote the proceeds to fighting abortion seems convenient at best. After decades of ignoring blatant abuse of children — hundreds in Illinois alone — the church has decided to be more timely in this matter. Perhaps the plan is to divert attention from the abuse. Or to use a portion of the money for legal fees. We may never know. But once again, the Catholic Church is a day late and a dollar short, in my opinion.