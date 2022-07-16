 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Use bishop’s residence profits to help child-abuse victims

McGovern becomes Ninth Bishop of Belleville

Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C. and the seventh bishop of Belleville, lays hands on the Rev. Michael McGovern during his installation as the ninth bishop of Belleville at The Cathedral of Saint Peter in Belleville on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Belleville Diocese to sell bishop’s residence, use cash for anti-abortion battle” (July 13): After years of hiding sexual abuse by its clergy, the diocese’s decision to sell the 13-bedroom, 160 year old home just outside of Belleville and devote the proceeds to fighting abortion seems convenient at best. After decades of ignoring blatant abuse of children — hundreds in Illinois alone — the church has decided to be more timely in this matter. Perhaps the plan is to divert attention from the abuse. Or to use a portion of the money for legal fees. We may never know. But once again, the Catholic Church is a day late and a dollar short, in my opinion.

Lynn Schroeder • University City

