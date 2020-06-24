Letter: Use Confederate statues to educate, confront racism

The controversy over honoring the Confederacy rages regarding what is undeniably our history. In my opinion these statues do, in fact, symbolize who we are — as ugly as it sometimes is, and like it or not. Our state and city hold a significant place in the history of slavery and the Civil War. The Dred Scott trial and split affiliations for and against the war were in play right here.
Removing these monuments may not be as insulting as putting one up, but there may be a reason to relocate them. My intention is to put this matter into perspective through education, make some sense of it and not deny or hide its significant impact on who we are today and will be tomorrow.
Racism still exists today, and it won't go away by taking down a statue. Confront racism through acknowledging its existence and our propensity to ignore it.
Salvatore Garanzini • St. Louis County
