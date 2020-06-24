Letter: Use Confederate statues to educate, confront racism
Letter: Use Confederate statues to educate, confront racism

Christopher Columbus statue removed from St. Louis park

A statue of Christopher Columbus, erected in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis 140 years ago, is taken down Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the direction of the park's Board of Commissioners. Such statues have come down in other U.S. cities after being viewed by some as symbols of exploitation. It will be cleaned and put in storage, with its future undecided. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 Laurie Skrivan

Another statue coming down?

The controversy over honoring the Confederacy rages regarding what is undeniably our history. In my opinion these statues do, in fact, symbolize who we are — as ugly as it sometimes is, and like it or not. Our state and city hold a significant place in the history of slavery and the Civil War. The Dred Scott trial and split affiliations for and against the war were in play right here.

Removing these monuments may not be as insulting as putting one up, but there may be a reason to relocate them. My intention is to put this matter into perspective through education, make some sense of it and not deny or hide its significant impact on who we are today and will be tomorrow.

Racism still exists today, and it won't go away by taking down a statue. Confront racism through acknowledging its existence and our propensity to ignore it.

Salvatore Garanzini • St. Louis County

