Letter: Use current budget surplus to raise teacher salaries

Regarding the editorial "Missouri government isn't doing its job. A tax cut now will make it worse." (Aug. 17): We have a historic opportunity in Missouri to address a chronic deficit in our state’s support for public education. Missouri is ranked near the bottom nationally on per capita expenditure for public education and teacher salaries. Missouri lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson have the resources to rectify these deficiencies. The state's amazing economic growth over the last two years and the concomitant tax revenue growth have filled the state coffers.
Now it is time to address low teacher salaries and struggling school districts. Allocating revenue surplus to public education would benefit students throughout the state. We are facing dire teacher shortages, large-scale burnout and declining interest in teacher education. Increasing salaries, support staff and material respect for the educational profession would help solve those problems.
Robert Zink • Clayton