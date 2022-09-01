Letter: Use current budget surplus to raise teacher salaries

Regarding the editorial "Missouri government isn't doing its job. A tax cut now will make it worse." (Aug. 17): We have a historic opportunity in Missouri to address a chronic deficit in our state’s support for public education. Missouri is ranked near the bottom nationally on per capita expenditure for public education and teacher salaries. Missouri lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson have the resources to rectify these deficiencies. The state's amazing economic growth over the last two years and the concomitant tax revenue growth have filled the state coffers.