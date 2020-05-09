Letter: Use Defense Production Act for farmers, vegetables

Regarding “Unions fear for workers’ safety under Trump order to keep meat packing plants open” (April 29): On April 28, President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to designate meat processing as an essential industry, compelling American meat plants to stay operational. This is wrong on two counts.
According to USA Today, more than 4,400 meatpacking workers have tested positive for the coronavirus in at least 80 plants in 26 states. There appears no practical way to keep food workers safe, putting all Americans at risk as well.
The president, again under the Defense Production Act, could authorize the federal Farm Service Agency to reconfigure the food supply chain, coordinating trucking fleets for delivery of vegetable produce directly to food banks, and direct congressionally authorized emergency funds to farmers, truckers, and necessary packaging middlemen. This would serve to save current crop harvests and ensure healthy food availability to all Americans.
Taxpayer dollars could also provide financial retraining incentives to recently displaced workers of meat processing plants, and incentivize farmers to transition to plant-based farming. Such actions would promote both better human health and reduce the deleterious effects of animal farming on the environment and the climate.
William Ash • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.