Letter: Use funds for job training and clearing vacant buildings
Operator engineer Tom Gilliland with Castle Contracting uses an excavator to raze three vacant buildings along the 4800 block of Page Boulevard during a Clean Sweep event on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Mayor urges aldermen to approve $80 million in stimulus aid by July” (June 16): Most of the St. Louis city’s allotted pandemic aid of $517 million should be used to provide training (Ranken Tech, St. Louis Community College) and create permanent jobs for 2,000 city residents. The jobs would be to demolish and repurpose as many of the city-owned vacant buildings and lots as possible. There are about 24,500 such lots.

The plans could be modeled after the recent efforts by the Urban League, the Regional Business Council, the St. Louis Development Corp., and teams of local construction companies.

Jesse Aguirre • St. Louis

