Letter: Use funds for job training and clearing vacant buildings

Regarding “Mayor urges aldermen to approve $80 million in stimulus aid by July” (June 16): Most of the St. Louis city’s allotted pandemic aid of $517 million should be used to provide training (Ranken Tech, St. Louis Community College) and create permanent jobs for 2,000 city residents. The jobs would be to demolish and repurpose as many of the city-owned vacant buildings and lots as possible. There are about 24,500 such lots.