Letter: Use infrastructure funds to upgrade all city utilities

Regarding "Overdue $1T infrastructure deal passes Senate" (Aug. 11): If the infrastructure bill becomes law, the city of St. Louis should use the funds to correct many underground sins that have been brewing since the 1904 World's Fair. It is also a way to make the north side more attractive to residents, and to business. They should replace all the old water pipes. Although some things may have been patched over the years, some have been left to fester. It will require digging. What should the city do?

St. Louis should invite Spire, Ameren, the Metropolitan Sewer District, along with the water division to participate in this dig. All the utilities could be updated at the same time. It would make the cost burden easier and could spread federal dollars much further.

One of the problems with the city is that the infrastructure is just old. Fixing as much as possible in one fell swoop could eliminate one of the barriers to city living. This would also make business owners uneasy about relocating because of fewer infrastructure work stoppages. Developers could be lured into building new housing without tax incentives. When the new National Geospatial Agency headquarters opens up, there will be a lot of employees who might consider living closer to work.