Letter: Use NFL money to tear down city’s abandoned buildings

Firefighter Benjamin Polson funeral

A photo of firefighter Benjamin Polson, his helmet, jacket and other items are displayed at the front of Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis during Polson's funeral service on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson
Regarding “‘No words to describe.’ St. Louis fire department mourns firefighter killed in north city blaze” (Jan. 14): Like so many people, my heart was broken when I read of the loss of St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson. I would like to suggest that St. Louis takes some of the money from the NFL settlement and uses it to tear down some of the many, many abandoned houses in the city. I believe this could help curtail drug activity and crime, prevent more first responder lives from being lost needlessly, and could be used to make green space, build parks, and make the neighborhoods nicer for the people that live there.

Tracey Hammack • Ballwin

