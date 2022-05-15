Letter: Use NFL settlement money to improve the county parks

As founder and president of the St. Louis County Parks Foundation, I would like to comment on Joe Holleman’s column “St. Louis parks remain in top 20 among largest U.S. metros” (May 6) about the national ranking of the St. Louis regional park system. He pointed out that St. Louis was ranked No. 13 in 2020, but we have fallen in the ratings over the past few years to 19.

I would suggest that one of the best ways for St. Louis County to invest the federal stimulus and NFL settlement money is to make much-needed improvements to the 71 parks in the St. Louis County Parks System. A recent county park master plan identified many critical needs for the improvement of the parks.

Investment in our parks helps preserve and protect them for long periods of time for the benefit of all members of our community regardless of race, color, creed, or ethnicity. Parks also play an essential role in our community’s physical and mental well-being. Vibrant parks support healthy and active lifestyles, improve the quality of life and improve property values for nearby residents. There are no losers when investing in our parks, and everyone can enjoy our parks for free.

Before St. Louis area parks drop out of the top 20 nationally, I think the county should put newly available money to smart use by investing in critical parks infrastructure needs. Our region’s reputation and pride will both enjoy significant benefits.

Mark Ohlendorf • Sunset Hills