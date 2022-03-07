 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Use NFL settlement money to scrub City Hall's exterior

Snow falls on St. Louis

Snow falls on City Hall in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding Mark Shook's guest column "The Super Bowl is done. Now, about that settlement money …" (Feb. 17):  I do not go into St. Louis often, but when I do, and see the condition of City Hall. It is humiliating. I've been a subscriber of the Post-Dispatch for more than 70 years, and in my opinion, if the inside mirrors the outside, we should tear City Hall down and use the Old Courthouse as a seat of government. Let's spend some of that NFL settlement money to clean and update St. Louis City Hall. 

Marsha Whelan • Ladue 

0 comments

