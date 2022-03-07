Letter: Use NFL settlement money to scrub City Hall's exterior

Regarding Mark Shook's guest column "The Super Bowl is done. Now, about that settlement money …" (Feb. 17): I do not go into St. Louis often, but when I do, and see the condition of City Hall. It is humiliating. I've been a subscriber of the Post-Dispatch for more than 70 years, and in my opinion, if the inside mirrors the outside, we should tear City Hall down and use the Old Courthouse as a seat of government. Let's spend some of that NFL settlement money to clean and update St. Louis City Hall.