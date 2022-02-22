Letter: Use NFL settlement to help restart SLU football program

Regarding Mark L. Shook's guest column "The Super Bowl is done. Now, about that settlement money ..." (Feb. 17): Since football brought us the Rams settlement money, I propose that part of it should be used to return football to St. Louis. A new league, like the XFL, would be nice, but the chances of survival are not good.
I suggest giving St. Louis University enough money to start a Division I college football program like they had from 1899 to 1949. They could play five to seven home games a year in the Dome at America's Center. Money could also be spent upgrading that facility and maybe even starting an annual bowl game.
Kyle Englert • Carbondale, Ill.