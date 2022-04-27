Letter: Use pandemic funds to boost police patrols on MetroLink

Regarding “St. Louis man charged in killing on MetroLink train” (April 20): I stared riding MetroLink when I moved here 10 years ago, going to and from work daily in Maryland Heights, the airport and sporting events. I’ve never had a problem with safety. I’ve lived in cites all over the U.S. and abroad, and I believe MetroLink to be one of the cleanest and safest and on-time systems I have ever experienced. I’ve recently returned to working in the office, and my return to riding MetroLink confirmed my positive experience.

Shutting down the system will not solve the crime problem. No one is advocating shutting down our highway systems, where crimes have been committed. When planes were hijacked, no one advocated shutting down the airlines. How about we use pandemic relief funds to increase police presence and other security measures?

Mass transit is the heart, soul and arteries of any great city and St. Louis is a great city. Friends and family who visit here call St. Louis a treasure, and locals don’t appreciate what a culturally rich city they live in. To those who criticize MetroLink, I often wonder if they have even ever ridden it. I say fix MetroLink’s problems and even expand a system that is better than most.

Richard McWhorter • St. Louis