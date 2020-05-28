Letter: Use pandemic to appreciate the elderly's contributions

News coverage of the pandemic addresses everyone in later life as one monolithic group — the elderly — vulnerable, lonely, living in retirement facilities. Of course, attention to increased susceptibility, social isolation and nursing homes is critical, and we know age is highly correlated with severe illness and death from COVID-19. Older adults are a very diverse group of people, but this isn’t recognized in most coronavirus coverage.
The group of older adults spans over four decades of life (60s through 100s), and there is more diversity there than in younger age groups. Older people often are fit and functional. Less than 5% of those over 65 are in long-term care facilities. Many older people are in the workforce, working at home and on the front lines of health care settings and essential businesses. Nearly a quarter of our workforce is over the age of 55. Older adults are playing critical roles as family caregivers, supportive neighbors and volunteers.
The reality that older adults are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus has shrouded the experiences of millions of older adults who lead engaged lives. We must recognize their contributions to society in order to resist ageist stereotyping.
As aging advocates, we would like to see this pandemic engender appreciation for the resilience of the older population, for the diversity of this population and for the inter-generational connections that are being strengthened.
Nancy Morrow-Howell and Natalie Galucia • St. Louis
Washington University
