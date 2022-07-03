Letter: Use Rams settlement money to clean up St. Louis streets

Regarding “Complaints about trash pickup in St. Louis keep piling up. Like the trash.” (June 24): While driving north on Interstate 55 recently, I was amazed at the trash on the roadway. It seemed that the moment I crossed into the St. Louis city limits, it appeared that a trash truck had lost its load. But I soon realized that was not the case because I soon observed a desk chair, a small mattress and numerous other pieces of trash littering the interstate. What a welcome site out of town visitors first notice when entering our great city.