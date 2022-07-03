 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Use Rams settlement money to clean up St. Louis streets

City plans to resume refuse collection after suspension

Trash dumpsters await pickup in an alley in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood on Thursday, June 9, 2022. 

 Jack Myer, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “Complaints about trash pickup in St. Louis keep piling up. Like the trash.” (June 24): While driving north on Interstate 55 recently, I was amazed at the trash on the roadway. It seemed that the moment I crossed into the St. Louis city limits, it appeared that a trash truck had lost its load. But I soon realized that was not the case because I soon observed a desk chair, a small mattress and numerous other pieces of trash littering the interstate. What a welcome site out of town visitors first notice when entering our great city.

Considering that St. Louis has millions from the Rams/NFL settlement, how about using some of it to beautify the city before the politicians figure a way to line their pockets?

Jim Kohnen • St. Louis County

