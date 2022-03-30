Letter: Use some police funding to tackle other crime sources

Regarding “The Activist: Why Cori Bush won’t back off her call to ‘defund the police’” (March 19): In my opinion, there’s a serious disconnect between actual harm done in communities and crime committed by individuals. By focusing on weeding out criminals, we don’t change a toxic society-wide culture. We need to shift our attention from individual criminals to what causes the most suffering and damage.

I’m not saying that we should do away with the criminal justice system, I just don’t think that’s the best way to generate safety. By shifting the focus away from crime means we can address actions, policies and behaviors that are most harmful. I believe we should focus on the psychological harm, environmental damage and social and economic suffering.

Growing up in such a high-poverty St. Louis neighborhood exposed me and other children to multiple, ongoing traumas. The trauma we are left with then manifests as mental illness, broken families, poverty and crime. Instead of continuing to fund law enforcement, we should put that funding into our communities. Much of the billions that we currently spend each year on law enforcement can be reallocated and used as investments in programs and services that keep us all healthy and safe.

Jasmine Hollywood • St. Louis