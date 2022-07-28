Letter: Use surplus to shore up education, not to give tax cuts

Missouri budgets only one third of the cost of public K-12 education, while the other 49 states provide two thirds of their public education costs. Missouri forces public school districts to rely on local property taxes for the rest. This ensures inequity in funding.

Many districts lack property wealth. Since the Missouri Constitution stipulates that the state must allocate 25% of its budget to public education, the legislature thinks it is doing its job by fulfilling that standard. But in lawmakers’ relentless effort to cut revenue, they exacerbate the inadequacy of school funding, ensuring low test scores and difficulty filling jobs. Nearly a quarter of school districts now operate only four days a week because they cannot afford to keep schools open five days.

Instead of pursuing a tax cut, Gov. Mike Parson and the Legislature should apply increased revenue to our public schools so that they could stay open five days a week, plus fill job vacancies. I’m willing to bet that would increase achievement test scores.

Susan Turk • St. Louis