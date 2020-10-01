 Skip to main content
Letter: Useless ‘war on drugs’ caused Breonna Taylor’s death
Regarding “AG agrees to release grand jury tapes in Breonna Taylor case” (Sept. 29): There is one thing that almost everyone is missing about the Breonna Taylor case: The reason that the police went to that residence was because it was suspected that drugs were received there for later distribution by a third party. They found nothing.

If officers were to follow through on no-knock warrants in a bunch of houses in the richest neighborhoods in America, they would very likely turn up cocaine, heroin, stashes of prescription drugs, and copious amounts of alcohol. But we don’t do no-knock searches in affluent neighborhoods. We don’t call out white collar drug abusers. We do have children of high-powered people get their drug records expunged (if there is even an arrest record to begin with).

But a person living in an apartment in a less-than-perfect neighborhood is not granted such courtesies. We send police to their homes in the middle of the night with a license to use lethal force — for what reason? Why are drug users and drug distributers in some neighborhoods left alone and others are treated like they’re the most dangerous people on the planet whose deaths, even when they’re incidental to a police operation, like Breonna Taylor’s, are acceptable?

Make no mistake — Taylor was another unnecessary casualty in the heavy-handed, bias-targeted and completely useless war on drugs.

Gary Wells • St. Louis

