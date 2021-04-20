Letter: Using election-fraud lies, Georgia brings back Jim Crow

In Jonah Goldberg's column "‘Jim Crow’ criticism of Georgia voting law doesn’t fit" (April 13), his main main message seems to be that Jim Crow was a lot worse than laws designed to limit the votes of certain individuals, namely Blacks and other minorities.

In my opinion, Goldberg was totally wrong and so was the Post-Dispatch for printing his opinion. The basis for Jim Crow were the laws, and the lack thereof, of laws that allowed it. Those laws were already in effect when the Jim Crow era began, which made it easier for the racists to prevail. In the ensuing years, many people fought and died to get voting rights for everyone, which eventually enabled an end to the Jim Crow era.

By using lies about election fraud, the government in Georgia has initiated new laws that, if allowed to carry on, would once again pave the way for Jim Crow types of activities and cruelties. As proof, I offer the resulting atrocities and idiocies that came from the Shelby County v. Holder ruling, which gutted the Voting Rights Act.

Goldberg's attempts to explain these laws are as wrong as the "fraud" lies they are based upon.

Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson