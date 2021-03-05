Letter: Utility workers merit thanks for work during recent snow

During the recent snow storm, seeing utility workers across our region work around the clock to ensure our power and gas stayed on gave me the peace of mind I needed, especially since I care for my father. I couldn’t have managed if our power or heat had gone out. We should all thank the utility workers, who also have families to care for, who toiled in frigid temperatures to keep our families safe and warm.

I also realize how fortunate we are to live in a state that has a reliable energy system. Some states have rushed to move from one energy source to another — risking reliability. But our natural gas infrastructure in Missouri was up to the challenge.

I think we all realize that the ramifications of this winter’s cold snap could have been far worse. Luckily for Missouri, we have reliable energy as well as utility workers whom all Missourians can count on in a time of need.

Linda Ragsdale • O’Fallon, Mo.