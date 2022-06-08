Letter: Uvalde students are relatable to families everywhere

Regarding "'Precious individuals' taken in Texas school shooting" (June 30): Much of my 20-year education career was spent as a St. Louis area fourth grade homeroom teacher. Homeroom is an important modifier because classrooms are homes. Teachers typically identify their class as “my kids.” A homeroom is a family.

The Uvalde, Texas, fourth-grade students slaughtered in the sanctuary of their school are every teacher’s students. They are every parent’s children. Each one of them was ours. The beloved at Robb Elementary had individual experiences, personal challenges, hard fought successes and unique lives steeped in potential, rich with promise.

We imagined them growing up, caring for the next generation, holding jobs, captivating audiences on field and stage, writing screenplays and research papers, creating music and art, curing cancer, securing justice, caring for the previous generation. They stood on our shoulders and we pinned our hopes and dreams on theirs.

They were every child we ever loved. We remember being 10 years old once. We played. We dreamed. We grew. We imagined a better world and we lived to create one where children could be murdered in their homerooms. We did nothing to stop it.

Robin Lynn Kinman • Pasadena, California