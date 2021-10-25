 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccinate the world first, then give US booster shots
Regarding "FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters" (Oct. 21): This event is deeply troubling because hundreds of millions throughout the world still remain unvaccinated. Across the continent of Africa, less than 4% of the population is fully vaccinated.

While there was hope that COVAX, the global collaboration, would accelerate the equitable access to vaccines, this body has been forced to slash its goals by 25%. This disparity can only be rectified if the United States and other developed nations take immediate action to ramp up production of vaccines in less developed nations. Not only is promoting vaccine equity the morally right thing to do, it is in our own self-interest; if COVID-19 is not eradicated in all parts of the world, the virus will continue to transform itself into more resistant variants.

The U.S. House of Representatives has recently appropriated $2 billion to scale up global vaccine manufacture. It is critical that the Senate does likewise. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley of Missouri must act to support this objective.

Greg Campbell • Creve Coeur 

