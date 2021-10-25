Letter: Vaccinate the world first, then give US booster shots

While there was hope that COVAX, the global collaboration, would accelerate the equitable access to vaccines, this body has been forced to slash its goals by 25%. This disparity can only be rectified if the United States and other developed nations take immediate action to ramp up production of vaccines in less developed nations. Not only is promoting vaccine equity the morally right thing to do, it is in our own self-interest; if COVID-19 is not eradicated in all parts of the world, the virus will continue to transform itself into more resistant variants.