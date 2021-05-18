Letter: Vaccinated shouldn't pay the unvaccinateds' virus bills

Regarding "Beer, doughnuts and a $1 million lottery — how vaccine incentives and other behavioral tools can help the US reach herd immunity" (May 17): The coronavirus vaccines are now made available free to almost all Americans. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks under most circumstances. But for whatever the reasons, there are still a large number of citizens who refuse to protect themselves from the virus. So be it.

The problem is, the coronavirus is not only a potentially deadly disease, it can also be a very expensive experience. Be forewarned that the virus carries with it bonus ills that may play ominous roles in the present and future health profiles of its victims.

In my opinion, those who refuse to be vaccinated and later test positive for the virus should pay any and all medical and care costs related to the disease, either via their private insurance or out of their own pockets.