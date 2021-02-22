 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccinating inmates before the elderly is terribly wrong
Letter: Vaccinating inmates before the elderly is terribly wrong

Pharmacies continue COVID-19 vaccine delivery Monday

Alex Rybolt, a pharmacist with Walgreen's prepares the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, for Betty Peach, 92, a resident at Charter Senior Living on St. Louis' south side. Staff there are also getting vaccinated. Most had their first doses about 28 days ago. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "22 high-risk St. Louis jail inmates receive vaccinations (Feb. 19): How is it that these inmates are given the coronavirus vaccination, and I'm an 88-year-old woman, also in the high-risk category, and I'm still waiting to receive it? What's wrong with this picture?

Carol Hoff • Sunset Hills 

