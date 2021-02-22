Letter: Vaccinating inmates before the elderly is terribly wrong

-
Regarding "22 high-risk St. Louis jail inmates receive vaccinations (Feb. 19): How is it that these inmates are given the coronavirus vaccination, and I'm an 88-year-old woman, also in the high-risk category, and I'm still waiting to receive it? What's wrong with this picture?
Carol Hoff • Sunset Hills
