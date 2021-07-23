Letter: Vaccination rates lag due to GOP’s addiction to lunacy

Regarding “COVID-19 hospitalizations in southwest Missouri surpass winter peak” (July 19): We have twin pandemics in this country. We have the rebounding coronavirus pandemic, and we have the Republican pandemic of anti-science and anti-vaccine hysteria and idiocy. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, calls it “moronic.” And that’s an understatement. About 97% of the new coronavirus cases that lead to hospitalizations and fatalities are among the unvaccinated, and the vast majority of them from Republican voting districts.

In my opinion, the GOP, is determined to covert the party into a paranoid, science-denying death cult, and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is acting like a card-carrying member of this cult. He’s deaf, dumb and blind to the delta variant sweeping through southwest Missouri, filling up hospital beds at an alarming rate. Parson is busy making sure Missouri health care professionals do not coordinate or cooperate with the Biden administration’s door-to-door campaign to reach the unvaccinated. He sides with those who label vaccine campaigners as government agents coming to scare people.