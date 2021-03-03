 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccination requires making an appointment first
Letter: Vaccination requires making an appointment first

Pharmacies continue COVID-19 vaccine delivery Monday

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as Walgreen's pharmacist Alex Rybolt vaccinates residents and staff at Charter Senior Living on St. Louis' south side. Most at the assisted living facility had their first doses about 28 days ago. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “Vaccination event planned for St. Louis as officials look to boost availability of doses” (Feb. 26): Readers should be aware that for both the city mass vaccination event on Saturday and planned state events at the Richmond Heights Community Center next week, the only people who can attend are those with appointments (unless they need an accompanying caregiver).

The city, county and state are working from lists of qualified people who pre-registered, so those who want the vaccine should register. But then those individuals must wait to receive notification that they can schedule an appointment at a particular date and time. Only those with appointments can attend these events. The big hospital health systems are running their vaccination schedules the same way. Appointments are required.

Linda Eastman • St. Louis

