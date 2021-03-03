Letter: Vaccination requires making an appointment first

Regarding “ Vaccination event planned for St. Louis as officials look to boost availability of dose s” (Feb. 26): Readers should be aware that for both the city mass vaccination event on Saturday and planned state events at the Richmond Heights Community Center next week, the only people who can attend are those with appointments (unless they need an accompanying caregiver).

The city, county and state are working from lists of qualified people who pre-registered, so those who want the vaccine should register. But then those individuals must wait to receive notification that they can schedule an appointment at a particular date and time. Only those with appointments can attend these events. The big hospital health systems are running their vaccination schedules the same way. Appointments are required.