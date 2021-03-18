 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccination site followed all of the proper protocols
St. Louis County Mass Vaccination

A nurse draws the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine into a syringe for use at the St. Louis County Mass Vaccination Clinic held at the North County Recreation Center on March 6, 2021. The clinic administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone getting their initial shot, and the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for those getting their second dose. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

In response to the letter, “Vaccine events need to rigidly follow CDC rules” (March 12): After reading the letter slamming St. Luke’s distribution of the vaccine, I had to respond about my experience. I have had my two vaccinations there, and I went with my husband for his first. We were so impressed with all parts of St. Luke’s distribution process. Social distancing was followed from the time we came in until we left.

I was immediately greeted, temperature taken, health questions asked, and given a paper mask to replace my cloth one (normal procedures at hospitals). In the atrium area, someone immediately greeted me, told me what line to get in and pointed out where to stand (arrows are painted on the floor at safe distances). There was an amazing number of volunteer helpers, directing me to distanced tables (that I observed were continuously cleaned) and given a new pencil, which was also discarded after use. I was then directed to a line (again standing/moving to an arrow six feet from the next one). In a room, where ID/insurance was checked, I sat in a chair spaced six feet from the next, and waited in a line with others spaced six feet apart to get our vaccine. Finally, chairs in the final waiting area were six feet apart, also. St. Luke’s has our compliments on a job well done.

Kathy Shoults • St. Louis County

