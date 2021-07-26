 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccinations are dire medical issue, not a political one
0 comments

Letter: Vaccinations are dire medical issue, not a political one

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding "Missouri reports virus count not seen since January, prompting discussion about masks in schools and public spaces" (July 22): Missourians should roll up their sleeves and do the responsible, respectful, smart thing and get vaccinated. Missourians should also stop putting a strain on health care workers, first responders and medical facilities.

This is not a political issue, it is a dire medical issue. Missourians should stop believing all these conspiracy theories and get their information from responsible news sources instead of misinformation and bad rhetoric.

Oh, and I vote Republican too.

Ed Thomas • Soldotna, Alaska 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports