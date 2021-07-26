Letter: Vaccinations are dire medical issue, not a political one

Regarding "Missouri reports virus count not seen since January, prompting discussion about masks in schools and public spaces" (July 22): Missourians should roll up their sleeves and do the responsible, respectful, smart thing and get vaccinated. Missourians should also stop putting a strain on health care workers, first responders and medical facilities.
This is not a political issue, it is a dire medical issue. Missourians should stop believing all these conspiracy theories and get their information from responsible news sources instead of misinformation and bad rhetoric.
Oh, and I vote Republican too.
Ed Thomas • Soldotna, Alaska