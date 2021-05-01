Letter: Vaccinators should check twice for empty syringes

Regarding “The shock and reality of catching COVID after being vaccinated” (April 18): I’ve recently volunteered as a vaccinator at several coronavirus clinics in the St. Louis region. Vaccinators generally sit at a table and are continually brought a few prefilled syringes. As I administered a dose to one person, I felt the plunger depress much more easily than with previous injections I had administered, and I worried that the syringe wasn’t actually loaded with anything. On calling a manager over, I learned that the clinic was aware that some empty syringes had been released and randomly made their way to vaccinators.