 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccinators should check twice for empty syringes
0 comments

Letter: Vaccinators should check twice for empty syringes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding “The shock and reality of catching COVID after being vaccinated” (April 18): I’ve recently volunteered as a vaccinator at several coronavirus clinics in the St. Louis region. Vaccinators generally sit at a table and are continually brought a few prefilled syringes. As I administered a dose to one person, I felt the plunger depress much more easily than with previous injections I had administered, and I worried that the syringe wasn’t actually loaded with anything. On calling a manager over, I learned that the clinic was aware that some empty syringes had been released and randomly made their way to vaccinators.

Despite the clinic’s awareness of the problem, I found five more empty syringes that day. I wonder how frequently this problem occurs nationally, and whether this contributes to any abnormalities affecting vaccine effectiveness.

Ed Weisbart, M.D. • Olivette

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports