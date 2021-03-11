 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccine events need to rigidly follow CDC rules
0 comments

Letter: Vaccine events need to rigidly follow CDC rules

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: Australia receives over 142,000 vaccine doses

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. Scientists say it's still too early to predict the future of the coronavirus, but many doubt it will ever go away entirely. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP)

 Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin

I recently attended a vaccine distribution at St. Luke's Hospital for people 75 and older. Since I use a cane and have trouble walking, my daughter went with me to help me, but neither of us was prepared for what we experienced with crowded, tight, confined spaces. My daughter is extremely strict regarding Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for her family. So we were stunned at the way this event was managed.

Social distancing was not practiced or suggested to anyone. Upon arriving, we were told to take off our cloth masks and put on the paper mask they handed to us. For five to seven minutes, we were without nose or mouth coverings. It was stuffy in the rooms and halls, and we could not detect that air was being exchanged at all. We did not see anyone disinfecting furniture.

I am now very concerned that my daughter might have been exposed to the virus at this event. I am considering either not going back for my second dose or, if I do, I will go without her. In our opinion, it is evident this event manager put people in jeopardy and did a terrible job of managing.

Foolishly, I trusted St. Luke's reputation for quality, safe care for my vaccination. But in my opinion, attending this event turned out to be my mistake.

Kathleen Oliva • St. Louis County 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports