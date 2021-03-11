Letter: Vaccine events need to rigidly follow CDC rules

I recently attended a vaccine distribution at St. Luke's Hospital for people 75 and older. Since I use a cane and have trouble walking, my daughter went with me to help me, but neither of us was prepared for what we experienced with crowded, tight, confined spaces. My daughter is extremely strict regarding Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for her family. So we were stunned at the way this event was managed.

Social distancing was not practiced or suggested to anyone. Upon arriving, we were told to take off our cloth masks and put on the paper mask they handed to us. For five to seven minutes, we were without nose or mouth coverings. It was stuffy in the rooms and halls, and we could not detect that air was being exchanged at all. We did not see anyone disinfecting furniture.

I am now very concerned that my daughter might have been exposed to the virus at this event. I am considering either not going back for my second dose or, if I do, I will go without her. In our opinion, it is evident this event manager put people in jeopardy and did a terrible job of managing.

Foolishly, I trusted St. Luke's reputation for quality, safe care for my vaccination. But in my opinion, attending this event turned out to be my mistake.

Kathleen Oliva • St. Louis County