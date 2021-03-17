Letter: Vaccine experience was carried out safely and efficiently

In response to the letter, " Vaccine events need to rigidly follow CDC rules " (March 12): Contrary to the letter writer's experience, my husband and I have only positive things to say about our coronavirus vaccine experience at St. Luke's Hospital. I believe she misunderstood about removing the cloth mask and replacing it with a paper mask. People were also given the choice to cover their cloth mask with the paper mask. I’m sure this was done because there was the possibility that a cloth mask wasn’t germ-free.

Social distancing was most definitely enforced. There were markings on the floor as to where to stand and walk. Because of the volume of people, there was no way that the chairs could have been wiped down after each person, but there were hand-sanitizer stations all over the place. My husband and I received both of our shots there and were very impressed with the friendly and efficient way things were run.