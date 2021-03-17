 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccine experience was carried out safely and efficiently
0 comments

Letter: Vaccine experience was carried out safely and efficiently

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Teachers and staff vaccinated at Vashon High School

Gerold Watson, a social worker for the St. Louis Public School district, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a National Guardsman at the Vashon High School in Jeff-Vander-Lou on Monday, March 15, 2021. This is the first of four days that the vaccination clinic will be vaccinating St. Louis Public Schools teachers and staff district-wide. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

In response to the letter, "Vaccine events need to rigidly follow CDC rules" (March 12): Contrary to the letter writer's experience, my husband and I have only positive things to say about our coronavirus vaccine experience at St. Luke's Hospital. I believe she misunderstood about removing the cloth mask and replacing it with a paper mask. People were also given the choice to cover their cloth mask with the paper mask. I’m sure this was done because there was the possibility that a cloth mask wasn’t germ-free.

Social distancing was most definitely enforced. There were markings on the floor as to where to stand and walk. Because of the volume of people, there was no way that the chairs could have been wiped down after each person, but there were hand-sanitizer stations all over the place. My husband and I received both of our shots there and were very impressed with the friendly and efficient way things were run.

Jo-Ellen Forrest • Ladue

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports