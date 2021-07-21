Letter: Vaccine-hesitant people: Grow up and get the shot

Regarding " Vaccine ‘obstinance’ is fueling delta variant’s spread across America" (July 16): I want to offer a special thanks to all those who are refusing to get vaccinated and thus making the rest of us wear masks again.

This pandemic would be over in the United States if the unvaccinated would just listen to what doctors are all telling them. But no, they think they know better. All of them should just grow up, find the small amount of courage required to put up with the side effects of the shot, and do the right thing. Please.