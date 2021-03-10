Letter: Vaccine hunt might cause some to skip it altogether

Regarding “Rural vaccine surpluses around Missouri spark frustration and questions” (March 7): I registered online at several local St. Louis vaccination sites and was very surprised when I received a list of several events that were being held in rural areas or small towns, at least a two-hour drive from my home. I chose to drive to Cape Girardeau, where the event was well run and efficient. But no one could tell me why so many St. Louisans were there. I will have to make the four-hour round trip to receive my second dose.