Letter: Vaccine hunt might cause some to skip it altogether

Regarding “Rural vaccine surpluses around Missouri spark frustration and questions” (March 7): I registered online at several local St. Louis vaccination sites and was very surprised when I received a list of several events that were being held in rural areas or small towns, at least a two-hour drive from my home. I chose to drive to Cape Girardeau, where the event was well run and efficient. But no one could tell me why so many St. Louisans were there. I will have to make the four-hour round trip to receive my second dose.
Who thought sending Missourians on an unnecessary road trip was a good idea? What if people have no access to a private vehicle? Do they get there by bus, train, Uber or Missouri mule?
It wouldn’t surprise me if poor planning and Gov. Mike Parson’s uncaring attitude will cause many to skip the opportunity to protect themselves from this deadly disease.
RuthAnn Giedeman • Oakville