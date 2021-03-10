 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccine hunt might cause some to skip it altogether
Letter: Vaccine hunt might cause some to skip it altogether

Rural Missouri mass vaccination clinic debuts Johnson & Johnson option

Jack Oliver, 87, holds his dog Hairy as he receives his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Briggs-Smith Memorial Airport in Memphis, Mo. during a mass vaccination clinic held on Friday, March 5, 2021. "We don't take the flu shot because we never had it," said his wife Maudie Oliver, 84. "But our daughters thought we ought to do it." Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Rural vaccine surpluses around Missouri spark frustration and questions” (March 7): I registered online at several local St. Louis vaccination sites and was very surprised when I received a list of several events that were being held in rural areas or small towns, at least a two-hour drive from my home. I chose to drive to Cape Girardeau, where the event was well run and efficient. But no one could tell me why so many St. Louisans were there. I will have to make the four-hour round trip to receive my second dose.

Who thought sending Missourians on an unnecessary road trip was a good idea? What if people have no access to a private vehicle? Do they get there by bus, train, Uber or Missouri mule?

It wouldn’t surprise me if poor planning and Gov. Mike Parson’s uncaring attitude will cause many to skip the opportunity to protect themselves from this deadly disease.

RuthAnn Giedeman • Oakville

