Letter: Vaccine-incentive program might have undemocratic motive

Regarding “Missouri to offer $10,000 checks for vaccinations in bid to boost lagging numbers” (July 22): Depending on the type of personal information this Missouri incentive program gets from people, I wouldn’t be surprised if it is used to get voting lists for a campaign. I don’t believe it is being used to get people vaccinated. I believe it’s used to get votes. Why give incentives to people who are already vaccinated? I think privacy laws could come into play here.