Letter: Vaccine-incentive program might have undemocratic motive

Regarding “Missouri to offer $10,000 checks for vaccinations in bid to boost lagging numbers” (July 22): Depending on the type of personal information this Missouri incentive program gets from people, I wouldn’t be surprised if it is used to get voting lists for a campaign. I don’t believe it is being used to get people vaccinated. I believe it’s used to get votes. Why give incentives to people who are already vaccinated? I think privacy laws could come into play here.
I don’t trust Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is offering these incentives. Besides, it’s too little too late. Somehow, Missouri has funds to spend on this but not enough to fund Medicaid expansion. There are so many questions and zero answers.
Keep this in mind for the midterms or we will have a pandemic of a different kind: loss of our democracy.
Helen Casteel • St. Louis County