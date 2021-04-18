Letter: Vaccine isn’t ‘barred’; it’s only being paused for review

Regarding “ States bar J&J vaccine ” (April 14): Is the Post-Dispatch trying to mislead and panic its readers, or trying to scare people from getting a coronavirus vaccine? This front-page headline was highly misleading and inflammatory.

First of all, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not barred. It is under review. Secondly, nowhere on the front page is it mentioned that this adverse event has occurred in fewer than one in a million cases. We have to turn to Page 5 to get that piece of information. The article, “No reason to panic over J&J vaccine, health experts say” (also on Page 5), in my opinion, is the story that should have been on the front page.