Letter: Vaccine mandates will protect teachers and students

Regarding " St. Louis Public Schools will require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 " (Aug. 25): This mandate deserves applause. It protects our teachers and, in turn, our students. Vaccination of students who are old enough also makes sense, unless parents prefer the online teaching their children endured this past year. Perhaps one is not afraid of contracting the coronavirus, but they are capable of passing it to someone who may be compromised. Let common sense and love of neighbor prevail.

I'm tired of all the protests, lawsuits and lost opportunities to be with others. Obviously, many objectors did not live through the polio panic of the 1950s. We all wanted the vaccine and some shots were administered in school. Look up paralysis and iron lung machines; it wasn't pretty, and neither is a death from the coronavirus. Because of polio vaccinations, virtually no one suffers from it now. So let's support all school vaccinations, public and private, and defeat this enigma.