Letter: Vaccine refusers should have to foot some of the cost

I strongly disagree with the opinion set forth in the editorial “Who foots the bill?” (Dec. 20), which expresses that it would be wrong to require vaccine refusers to pay for any of their own medical care costs if they choose not to get vaccinated and then later are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

I am fed up with a variety of all-too-prevalent policies and practices in our society that, in effect, require all the rest of us to pay the tab for people who incur significant medical care expenses due solely to their own gross irresponsibility. The Editorial Board’s position on this particular issue strikes me as a prime example of that.

I usually agree with the various positions and policies advocated by the Editorial Board. However, in fairness, and for a variety of sound policy reasons, I believe coronavirus vaccine refuseniks should be required to pay at least some significant portion of their own hospitalization costs due to a disease that could have been easily avoided had they simply chosen to act responsibly.

William A. Hyde • Brentwood