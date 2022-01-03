 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccine refusers should have to foot some of the cost
0 comments

Letter: Vaccine refusers should have to foot some of the cost

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Far-right using COVID-19 theories to grow reach, study shows

FILE - Anti-vaccine mandate protesters hold signs outside the front doors of the Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles, on Sept. 9, 2021. New research indicates that far-right extremists and white supremacists are gaining new followers and new influence by co-opting conspiracy theories about COVID-19. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

 Damian Dovarganes

I strongly disagree with the opinion set forth in the editorial “Who foots the bill?” (Dec. 20), which expresses that it would be wrong to require vaccine refusers to pay for any of their own medical care costs if they choose not to get vaccinated and then later are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

I am fed up with a variety of all-too-prevalent policies and practices in our society that, in effect, require all the rest of us to pay the tab for people who incur significant medical care expenses due solely to their own gross irresponsibility. The Editorial Board’s position on this particular issue strikes me as a prime example of that.

I usually agree with the various positions and policies advocated by the Editorial Board. However, in fairness, and for a variety of sound policy reasons, I believe coronavirus vaccine refuseniks should be required to pay at least some significant portion of their own hospitalization costs due to a disease that could have been easily avoided had they simply chosen to act responsibly.

William A. Hyde • Brentwood

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News