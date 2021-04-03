Letter: Vaccine rollout fumbled because Parson failed to plan

Regarding “Messenger: From St. Louis to Sedalia, vaccine tourists blaze a trail out west” (March 16): I am already tired of hearing how well Missouri’s balanced coronavirus approach has worked. It is working so well that I have not been able to get a vaccine appointment for my 81-year-old neighbor — unless we want to travel 150 miles.
This is what happens when people in charge don’t have a solid plan. I’m sure when Gov. Mike Parson inoculates his herd of cattle, he does not run through the field in his muck boots chasing the cattle with a syringe; he has a plan. I think the citizens of Missouri deserved a better plan.
Robert Engert Sr. • St. Louis County