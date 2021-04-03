 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccine rollout fumbled because Parson failed to plan
0 comments

Letter: Vaccine rollout fumbled because Parson failed to plan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gov. Mike Parson visits vaccination clinics in St. Louis metropolitan area

Gov. Mike Parson visits with resident Margaret Dean after she received the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) shot on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at a Missouri National Guard and Urban League vaccination clinic at Senior Living at Cambridge Heights apartments in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Messenger: From St. Louis to Sedalia, vaccine tourists blaze a trail out west” (March 16): I am already tired of hearing how well Missouri’s balanced coronavirus approach has worked. It is working so well that I have not been able to get a vaccine appointment for my 81-year-old neighbor — unless we want to travel 150 miles.

This is what happens when people in charge don’t have a solid plan. I’m sure when Gov. Mike Parson inoculates his herd of cattle, he does not run through the field in his muck boots chasing the cattle with a syringe; he has a plan. I think the citizens of Missouri deserved a better plan.

Robert Engert Sr. • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports