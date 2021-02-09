Letter: Vaccine rollout shakes faith in Medicare for All concept

-
Regarding "Consulting firm helps Missouri pinpoint 'vaccine deserts'" (Feb. 6.): I support Medicare for All. But considering the way the government has handled the vaccine distribution, we need to rethink this entire health care concept. This should be a wake-up call if we are ever to be serious about universal health care in the future.
Jim Paunovich • Calverton Park
