Letter: Vaccine rollout shakes faith in Medicare for All concept
Giving 1st and 2nd doses at once complicates vaccine effort

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. As health officials race to vaccinate people across the U.S., the need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart is adding a layer of complexity to the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

 Paul Sancya

Regarding "Consulting firm helps Missouri pinpoint 'vaccine deserts'" (Feb. 6.): I support Medicare for All. But considering the way the government has handled the vaccine distribution, we need to rethink this entire health care concept. This should be a wake-up call if we are ever to be serious about universal health care in the future.

Jim Paunovich • Calverton Park 

