Letter: Vaccine side effects nothing compared to chemotherapy
Letter: Vaccine side effects nothing compared to chemotherapy

Cancer Decline

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, chemotherapy drugs are administered to a patient at a hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. The U.S. cancer death rate has been falling between 1991 and 2016, and so far thereâ€™s little sign the decline is slowing, according to a report released on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

 Gerry Broome

Regarding “In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high” (July 1): As I remembered pulling yet another giant wad of my hair out of my hairbrush while considering if I needed to puke again, I pondered the people who don’t want to get the coronavirus vaccine because they fear the side effects. These folks might be worried about headaches or feeling feverish for a day, or perhaps that they might wake up with the head of a golden retriever. Personally, I’d like to shake the lot of them to their senses. Why? Because, if you want to see truly miserable, long-term, day-in and day-out side effects from a medical treatment, try chemotherapy.

Every follicle of hair on your body falls out. You barf up every third thing you eat. Weird stuff starts happening like chills in the daytime and sweats at night. You end up looking like a backup dancer from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video.

They might think the shot could hurt. Give me a break. We are such a society of pampered little princes. They should put on their big boy pants and go get the vaccine because the other side effect of refusing to get vaccinated is killing chemotherapy patients desperately trying to live through their cancer treatments while unable to get the vaccine themselves.

Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood

