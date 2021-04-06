 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccine side effects nothing compared with the disease
0 comments

Letter: Vaccine side effects nothing compared with the disease

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: Washington cuts classroom distancing requirement

A retractable needle is seen after a person receives a vaccine at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp said all Georgians 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 Brynn Anderson

Regarding "Defying rules, anti-vaccine accounts thrive on social media" (March 12): I'm experiencing hefty side effects from my second coronavirus vaccine. But here's a few of the many side effects of the virus itself: death, hospitalization, intubation, atrial fibrillation, medical bankruptcy and more. My shingles vaccine had similar temporary side effects that pale in comparison to the real thing. 

Vaccination and mask-deniers help the coronavirus spread and mutate, but they deny the positive impact that masking and distancing have had on deaths from influenza, for example. Next, these anti-vaccination conspiracy theorists will be spreading lies about rigged elections.

Thomas Tierney • O’Fallon, Mo. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports