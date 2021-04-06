Letter: Vaccine side effects nothing compared with the disease

Regarding "Defying rules, anti-vaccine accounts thrive on social media" (March 12): I'm experiencing hefty side effects from my second coronavirus vaccine. But here's a few of the many side effects of the virus itself: death, hospitalization, intubation, atrial fibrillation, medical bankruptcy and more. My shingles vaccine had similar temporary side effects that pale in comparison to the real thing.
Vaccination and mask-deniers help the coronavirus spread and mutate, but they deny the positive impact that masking and distancing have had on deaths from influenza, for example. Next, these anti-vaccination conspiracy theorists will be spreading lies about rigged elections.
Thomas Tierney • O’Fallon, Mo.