Letter: Vaccine skeptic’s backstory reveals a troubling pattern

Regarding “Wildwood Man on the Front Lines of the Anti-Vaccine Debate” (Oct. 31): I was pleased to learn more about William Hermanson, the St. Louis County Council meeting regular who asserts that the government is reducing the population through “a kill-shot vaccine.” While Hermanson’s story got the coveted front page, below-the-fold spot, and five more columns inside, it was a shame that one had to wade a few columns in to learn his tragic tale, one that ought to horrify those who applaud his rhetoric.

He and his wife lost their 7-year-old daughter to diabetes when they refused insulin for her treatment. They were charged with third-degree murder and child abuse and convicted by two courts before the Florida Supreme Court overturned that ruling. The Hermansons moved to St. Louis for a fresh start, but there is nothing fresh or new about Hermanson’s anti-medical science beliefs. Even today, he says he would refuse insulin if he had diabetes. His deceased wife wouldn’t take insulin even though diabetes runs in her family. Sense, logic, grief and remorse are not at play here. You may be very sure that his priority is not to protect your health.