Letter: Vaccine skeptics are behaving like they are fools

Regarding “Missouri hires group in latest bid to boost lagging vaccination rates” (Aug. 17): I know and I preach that every single person is a precious child of God with worth and value. But what are we to do with brothers and sisters who willfully behave foolishly?

It’s as if, during a nighttime air raid when all the folks in town turn out the lights in their homes, a few neighbors light up their houses like Christmas trees. Some even put spotlights on their chimneys. What is the town supposed to do with those fools?

They would deserve to be brought to trial. But each offender has an excuse. One pleads about being afraid of the dark. Another insists he pays for his own electricity and no one else can tell him how to use it. Another asserts a government plot is afoot to take away everyone’s electricity.