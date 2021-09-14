 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccine skeptics are limiting freedom of the vaccinated
Letter: Vaccine skeptics are limiting freedom of the vaccinated

School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback

FILE - Anti-vaccine mandate protesters rally outside the garage doors of the Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles Thursday Sept. 9, 2021.

 Damian Dovarganes

Regarding "Gov. Mike Parson, other Missouri Republicans slam new Biden vaccine orders" (Sept. 9): There s a simple argument to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's  “threat to freedom” tweets regarding mandatory vaccination. The unvaccinated threaten and take away the freedoms of the vaccinated. The unvaccinated are thwarting the return to normal life, costing millions in medical care and increasing the risk for all as well as limiting the freedoms of the vaccinated. The vaccinated are tired of having restrictions added to their life due to the unvaccinated. 

Bud Staiger • Labadie

